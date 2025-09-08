Four-year-olds in early learning battle with age-appropriate tasks

Data Drive 2030’s study of 5,000 children found that parents actually believed their child was performing above average. Picture: SUPPLIED
Only 42% of children enrolled in early learning programmes (ELPs) in SA are developmentally on track for their age, according to the latest Thrive by Five Index.
This means most four-year-olds in these programmes are struggling to perform the basic tasks expected of children their age, raising concern about the quality of early childhood development and the country’s long-term educational outcomes.
Sonja Giese, executive director of Data Drive 2030, said it was a great concern that only a minority of caregivers believed their child was falling behind. Most thought their child was developing faster than its peers.
“This is a really important finding, something we need to address, because it means problems go unnoticed until it’s too late.”
Giese presented some of the key findings from the report which assessed 5,000 four-year-old children in 1,388 ELPs and included a substudy of children from low-income areas not enrolled in ELPs, providing insights into the developmental challenges faced by the most vulnerable children.
The Thrive by Five Index 2024 report was launched on Monday as the country marked World Literacy Day.
Boys struggled more than girls, was another finding by the study. “The performance gap between boys and girls starts early and it persists through schooling. This is a common pattern, we see it all over the world, but if we are not sensitive to the different needs of boys and girls we are going to be leaving boys behind,” Giese said.
An even more significant gap was observed between children from richer and poorer households. “The biggest difference between the richest and the poorest children is fine motor co-ordination and early numeracy.
“The gap over all early learning between the richest and the poorest children who are from higher than free learning programmes are twice as likely to start their gradual journey set up for success. As a country, our progress should be measured by our progress in closing that gap,” Giese said.
Looking at the relationship between children’s social and emotional skills and learning outcomes, the study found children’s emotional functioning in particular affected learning outcomes.
“We found exciting potential in social and emotional functioning. So 63% of children met the standard for social relations and 56% for emotional readiness. As with other domains, girls were more likely to be on track than boys.”
While most other domains favoured wealthier children, it found much less of a gradient, as many of the poorer children were on par or ahead of their wealthier peers.
Giese said the study further found that 7% of children enrolled in ELPs were moderately or severely stunted. Stunting is when children are too short for their age as measured by World Health Organisation growth standards. This usually happened when a child didn’t get enough nutrition in their early years.
Children who are moderately or severely stunted are five months behind their peers, and one who is mildly stunted is already on average two months behind their peers, according to the study.
It confirmed ELPs play a protective role in supporting children’s health and nutrition, with more than 90% of centres providing meals despite operating on limited budgets. In the poorer programmes, they were more likely to provide children with both breakfast and lunch.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube highlighted the importance of mother tongue-based bilingual education, where learning resources will be provided in the languages children and practitioners speak, ensuring every child can engage meaningfully with early learning.
“Literacy begins long before a child enters grade 1. It starts in the preschool years, in the way a child explores writing, the stories they are exposed to and their early attempts at communication.”
She emphasised the role of parents and caregivers as children’s first teachers. By fostering a culture of reading at home, building vocabulary and encouraging curiosity, families complement formal early learning and strengthen the foundations of literacy and lifelong learning.
“By 2030 no child should be left behind because of where they were born or the income of their parents. Access opens the door; quality unlocks their potential,” Gwarube said.
