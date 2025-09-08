Bleak assessment of IEC commissioner candidates by Maya panel
08 September 2025 - 05:00
The bulk of the eight candidates interviewed by a panel chaired by chief justice Mandisa Maya were reluctantly recommended for commissioner posts at the Electoral Commission of SA, with five of them heavily criticised, including IEC chair Mosotho Moepya.
The eight were recommended to parliament for the three vacancies for the post of commissioners opening up at the IEC in November this year after interviews were conducted with 10 nominees for the post in July, a process prescribed by the Electoral Commission Act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.