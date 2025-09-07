National

Solidarity asks court to order Ntshavheni to retract ‘misinformation’ claim and apologise

Neither minister nor government provided any evidence of the alleged misinformation, Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann says

07 September 2025 - 21:01
by Jeanette Chabalala
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Trade union Solidarity has filed a defamation case against minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni over her statement earlier this year that the cabinet was concerned about misinformation being spread by the group and AfriForum in the US on farm murders and alleged white genocide in SA.

In March, Ntshavheni told a media briefing that law enforcement agencies were investigating violations of laws after Solidarity visited the US after an executive order by President Donald Trump who alleged Afrikaners in SA were subject to “unjust racial discrimination”.

On Sunday, Solidarity CEO and spokesperson Dirk Hermann said neither Ntshavheni nor the government had provided any evidence of the alleged misinformation.

In his founding affidavit filed in the Pretoria high court, Hermann says Solidarity wants the court to declare that they have been “unlawfully defamed by the minister, as well as an order directing the minister to retract her statement and issue an apology”.

The union also wants her to pay damages. 

“The minister had no basis to accuse Solidarity of putting forward false facts, let alone of deliberately deceiving the public and its own members,” the affidavit states.

“The minister’s defamatory statement was motivated by a desire to discredit Solidarity and to apportion blame to Solidarity for SA's poor bilateral relations with the [US]. Certainly, the minister will not be able to rebut the legal presumption that she issued the statement with an intention to impair Solidarity’s reputation.” 

Trump signed an executive order in February cutting off US financial assistance to SA and welcomed white SA farmers and their families as refugees. 

Hermann said Solidarity intervened for SA after the government had “caused a diplomatic crisis with its most important trading partner”. 

Earlier this year, the Hawks confirmed it was probing four cases of high treason linked to disinformation spread in the US about the Land Expropriation Act. The cases were opened after complaints by political parties, including the MK party. 

SowetanLIVE

AfriForum rubbishes the state of SA’s lawless landfill sites

Only 22% of 169 landfill sites surveyed earlier this year complied substantially with minimum standards
National
6 days ago

AfriForum and Solidarity withdraw from national dialogue first convention

Solidarity chair Flip Buys accused the ANC of ‘hijacking’ the dialogue
National
3 weeks ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: A basic lesson from the Oval Office: attracting FDI starts at home

The meeting in the US exposed SA's true weakness: an environment far from conducive to foreign investment
Politics
3 months ago

AfriForum says it is Ramaphosa who has sowed division in SA

Civil rights group says it will ‘not be deterred, and will keep fighting for the interests of the country’
National
6 months ago
