Ramokgopa targets power tariff stability by 2026
Electricity minister aims to establish a predictable, inflation-linked price path by next year to help consumers and industries plan
07 September 2025 - 16:46
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa aims to finalise a predictable tariff path by 2026 as a mechanism to manage costs to keep electricity increases within single digits.
Last month, energy regulator Nersa conceded that a miscalculation had resulted in errors in its tariff calculations and approved a R54bn clawback for Eskom...
