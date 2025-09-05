Arrests mounting in kidnapping for ransom cases

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says more than 300 arrests have been made in kidnapping for ransom cases. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The police anti-kidnapping task team has safely reunited a Benoni businessman with his family after a fatal shoot-out with an alleged mastermind behind his kidnapping.
The businessman was found in Alexandra in a shack shortly after midnight on Thursday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
“His rescue comes after a shooting in which the alleged mastermind behind his kidnapping was killed during confrontation with police officers near the R21 in Kempton Park on Wednesday night.
“The suspect, who went by the nickname Dollarman, was a wanted kidnapping kingpin in SA and in Mozambique.”
Mathe said he was wanted for several kidnappings for ransom cases in Mozambique. In SA, he was linked to at least five kidnapping for ransom cases as well as cases of housebreaking, carjacking and possession of unlicensed firearms.
Police are achieving breakthroughs in investigations of kidnap for ransom cases.
Mathe said: “From July 2021 to date, 337 kidnappers have been arrested by the anti-kidnapping task team and more than 146 illegal firearms have been seized at the crime scenes.”
