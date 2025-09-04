Parliament seeks legal clarity as De Lille’s SA Tourism board dispute heads to court
Ousted members challenge tourism minister’s authority as filings test statutory limits on dissolutions
04 September 2025 - 20:47
Parliament’s portfolio committee on tourism will seek a formal legal opinion on the dissolution of the SA Tourism (SAT) board, as the dispute between minister Patricia de Lille and the ousted directors heads for a high court hearing on October 14.
In an urgent application lodged in the Pretoria high court, the former board members argue that the minister’s August 19 decision was procedurally and substantively unlawful...
