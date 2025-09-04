Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV to provide expert insights and a broader perspective on this afternoon’s market performance
Ousted SA Tourism board heads to court

Former directors say dissolution by Patricia de Lille undermines good governance and independence
Ousted members of the SA Tourism board have filed an urgent application with the high court in Pretoria to overturn minister Patricia de Lille’s decision to dissolve the structure.
In their filing, they argue that the minister’s actions undermine good governance, accountability and the independence of statutory boards.
The former board members said they believe the current impasse threatens stability at SA Tourism at a time when the sector is critical to economic recovery.
