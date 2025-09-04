National

Ousted SA Tourism board heads to court

Former directors say dissolution by Patricia de Lille undermines good governance and independence

04 September 2025 - 15:37
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Ousted members of the SA Tourism board have filed an urgent application with the high court in Pretoria to overturn minister Patricia de Lille’s decision to dissolve the structure.

In their filing, they argue that the minister’s actions undermine good governance, accountability and the independence of statutory boards.

The former board members said they believe the current impasse threatens stability at SA Tourism at a time when the sector is critical to economic recovery.

TimesLIVE

FURTHER READING:

De Lille defends dissolution of tourism board amid legal and fiscal breaches

Minister cites unlawful resolutions, governance failures and reckless expenditure in parliamentary briefing
National
2 days ago

RICHARD CALLAND: What makes a board fit for the future?

How do we measure ‘sustainability competence’ if it is not always formalised?
Opinion
1 day ago

Board of SA Tourism considers legal action after being dissolved by De Lille

While legal battles brew, new data shows rising tourist arrivals
National
1 week ago

Outa outraged over De Lille’s dissolution of SA Tourism board

‘Instead of supporting her own competent board for holding executive management accountable, the minister has chosen to protect the SAT CEO by ...
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Union demands Clover reinstate 700 retrenched ...
National / Labour
2.
Masemola is using me as scapegoat for task team ...
National
3.
Labour minister concerned about wave of ...
National
4.
AfriForum rubbishes the state of SA’s lawless ...
National
5.
Embross North America loses urgent court bid over ...
National

Related Articles

De Lille defends dissolution of tourism board amid legal and fiscal breaches

National

RICHARD CALLAND: What makes a board fit for the future?

Opinion

LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Tourism needs serious SME muscle

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.