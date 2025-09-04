ActionSA tables bill to end compulsory medical aid for office bearers
A new proposed private member’s bill seeks to make Parmed membership optional for MPs, provincial legislators and judges
04 September 2025 - 11:59
ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape wants “public representatives to experience the same realities as the people they serve” when it comes to healthcare.
He’s argued compulsory membership entrenches “a double standard” by insulating MPs and other office bearers from the conditions faced by millions of South Africans reliant on the public health system...
