Ekurhuleni mayor says metro finances on ‘positive trajectory’
East Rand metro’s turnaround ‘has not gone unnoticed and has been affirmed by the markets’, according to Nkosindiphile Xhakaza
03 September 2025 - 20:20
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said the metro was turning the corner in terms of good financial management as it had addressed a R2.1bn revenue shortfall, with the city’s bank balance having increased to more than R1.2bn.
The metro was also steaming ahead with efforts to restore service delivery across the municipality. ..
