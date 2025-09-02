Political killings task team dockets to go to Madlanga commission
Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola agree
02 September 2025 - 20:04
Controversial dockets removed from the elite KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team after its dissolution will be submitted to the commission of inquiry probing corruption allegations in the criminal justice cluster.
Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Monday agreed the 121 dockets would be submitted to the Madlanga commission of inquiry “in a format that they require”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.