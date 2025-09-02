Embross North America loses urgent court bid over R50m Acsa tender
02 September 2025 - 20:56
The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday struck off the roll an urgent application by a Canadian company, Embross North America, to interdict Airports Company SA (Acsa) from issuing a new multimillion-rand tender for an infrastructure overhaul.
Embross North America was one of the bidders for a R50m tender for the supply, installation and maintenance of common-use passenger processing systems (Cupps) and common-use self-service (Cuss) kiosks across Acsa airport networks. ..
