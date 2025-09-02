De Lille defends dissolution of tourism board amid legal and fiscal breaches
Minister cites unlawful resolutions, governance failures and reckless expenditure in parliamentary briefing
02 September 2025 - 14:42
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has defended her decision to dissolve the board of SA Tourism, citing unlawful conduct, procedural violations and reckless financial management as grounds for intervention.
Addressing the portfolio committee on tourism in parliament on Tuesday, the minister said the board’s actions had compromised the integrity of the institution and exposed it to legal and fiscal risk, necessitating executive oversight in terms of section 85 of the constitution and the Tourism Act...
