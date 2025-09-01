Race for alternative markets is on as Ford confirms hundreds of SA job cuts
Last Thursday, the Solidarity trade union revealed Ford had informed it of plans to shed at least 470 jobs
01 September 2025 - 05:00
Ford’s confirmation, late last week, that it was considering hundreds of job losses (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-29-ford-to-retrench-hundreds-of-workers-as-crisis-hits-motor-sector/) at its SA operations coincided with the US brand’s decision to skip the country’s biggest annual motoring event.
To be fair, Ford wasn’t the only major name to bypass the three-day Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami racetrack in Midrand. A number of other local manufacturers, and some well-known imported brands, also stayed away, figuring the cost of participation outweighed the marketing benefits...
