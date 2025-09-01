IDC reviews pay and culture amid skills flight
CEO Mmakgoshi Lekhethe prioritises permanent leadership appointments as financial services groups poach employees
01 September 2025 - 16:46
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is reviewing its policies, including those on remuneration, as it battles to retain skilled staff, with nearly half of the group’s executive committee made up of acting appointments.
The state-owned IDC in its annual report published last week raised concerns about senior staff turnover, saying it prompted the board to “vigorously support the culture transformation interventions driven by management” as well as review remuneration and related policies to ensure the IDC remained an attractive destination for top talent...
