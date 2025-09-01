Cachalia-led anti-graft body stops short of gutting crime intelligence
SAPS division ‘dysfunctional and plagued by corruption’
01 September 2025 - 12:57
UPDATED 01 September 2025 - 23:22
The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (Nacac), headed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, has warned that the country’s ability to combat corruption is being undermined by a weak crime intelligence system but stopped short of recommending that it be disbanded.
Instead, Nacac, which submitted its close-out report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in August, recommended that the Madlanga commission of inquiry’s terms of reference be expanded to focus on the “dire state of crime intelligence”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.