Cachalia-headed anti-corruption body wants Madlanga terms of reference expanded
The commission will probe, among other things, whether police minister Senzo Mchunu unlawfully disbanded the police’s political killings task team
The National Anti‑Corruption Advisory Council (Nacac), headed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, is recommending sweeping changes to the Madlanga commission of inquiry’s terms of reference, to change its scope to focus on the “dire state of crime intelligence”.
Warning that SA’s crime intelligence had become a major obstacle in combating corruption, Nacac said in its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the Madlanga commission should consider “the possibility of establishing dedicated crime intelligence units in the agencies responsible for investigating serious corruption and organised crime”...
