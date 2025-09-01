Busi Mavuso pushes for overhaul of power tariff pricing system

Court challenges have exposed repeated miscalculations in Nersa’s price determinations. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has called for an urgent review of the way in which electricity tariffs are set as the pricing system is flawed.
Prices should be set through a competitive market in which firms aim to sell to consumers by offering them better value than others, she said in her weekly newsletter on Monday.
“The current approach was made clear last week with the revelation that the regulator Nersa has agreed to a court order that Eskom can collect an extra R54bn in tariffs over the next few years.
“That is because of a mistake Nersa made in January when setting the tariffs Eskom can charge. Eskom was already going to increase prices by almost 13% this year, and now it will be able to increase them by several percentage points more.”
Business Day reported last week that cash-strapped consumers were looking down the barrel of steeper electricity bills after the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) admitted miscalculating Eskom’s revenue shortfall and quietly greenlit a R54bn tariff clawback.
The out-of-court settlement phases in R12bn of additional tariffs in 2026/27 and a further R23bn in the 2027/28 financial year, with the final tranche for 2028/29 yet to be set.
Eskom had demanded R107bn, saying there were errors in Nersa’s decision. This is not Nersa’s first high-stakes blunder. Over the past decade court challenges have exposed repeated miscalculations in its price determinations.
Its Sasol Gas tariff methodology was struck down by the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court, and branded excessive by the Competition Tribunal in 2024.
On Monday, Mavuso said the calculations were based on the multiyear price determination (MYPD) method, which includes several elements in setting tariffs over three years.
“One of those is the ‘regulatory clearing account’ mechanism. This effectively enables backwards-looking adjustments to tariffs if costs turn out to be higher than Nersa had expected they would be when the original tariffs were determined (or, in theory, if revenue is higher than expected).
“Imagine if other companies worked like this! We are in the midst of results season as large companies report on their financial performance for the first half of the year. Many of those reporting show how hard it is to grow revenue in this difficult economy.”
She said companies had struggled to increase sales, “simply because everyone is under pressure, from consumers to businesses. But despite those gloomy top lines, many companies can tell a positive story about how they have been able to control costs by finding more efficient ways to do things, and thereby ensure their businesses are sustainable.
“Imagine if instead of this strong pressure to maintain cost discipline, these companies could simply pass last year’s costs on to next year’s customers by upping the prices they pay.
“Would we be seeing any cost discipline at all? Would companies make difficult decisions about what divisions to close or to cut back on bonuses, or drive more efficient production mechanisms? Of course not.”
Busi Mavuso pushes for overhaul of power tariff pricing system
BLSA CEO says electricity prices need to be set through a competitive market system that strives for better value
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has called for an urgent review of the way in which electricity tariffs are set as the pricing system is flawed.
Prices should be set through a competitive market in which firms aim to sell to consumers by offering them better value than others, she said in her weekly newsletter on Monday.
“The current approach was made clear last week with the revelation that the regulator Nersa has agreed to a court order that Eskom can collect an extra R54bn in tariffs over the next few years.
“That is because of a mistake Nersa made in January when setting the tariffs Eskom can charge. Eskom was already going to increase prices by almost 13% this year, and now it will be able to increase them by several percentage points more.”
Business Day reported last week that cash-strapped consumers were looking down the barrel of steeper electricity bills after the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) admitted miscalculating Eskom’s revenue shortfall and quietly greenlit a R54bn tariff clawback.
The out-of-court settlement phases in R12bn of additional tariffs in 2026/27 and a further R23bn in the 2027/28 financial year, with the final tranche for 2028/29 yet to be set.
Eskom had demanded R107bn, saying there were errors in Nersa’s decision. This is not Nersa’s first high-stakes blunder. Over the past decade court challenges have exposed repeated miscalculations in its price determinations.
Its Sasol Gas tariff methodology was struck down by the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court, and branded excessive by the Competition Tribunal in 2024.
On Monday, Mavuso said the calculations were based on the multiyear price determination (MYPD) method, which includes several elements in setting tariffs over three years.
“One of those is the ‘regulatory clearing account’ mechanism. This effectively enables backwards-looking adjustments to tariffs if costs turn out to be higher than Nersa had expected they would be when the original tariffs were determined (or, in theory, if revenue is higher than expected).
“Imagine if other companies worked like this! We are in the midst of results season as large companies report on their financial performance for the first half of the year. Many of those reporting show how hard it is to grow revenue in this difficult economy.”
She said companies had struggled to increase sales, “simply because everyone is under pressure, from consumers to businesses. But despite those gloomy top lines, many companies can tell a positive story about how they have been able to control costs by finding more efficient ways to do things, and thereby ensure their businesses are sustainable.
“Imagine if instead of this strong pressure to maintain cost discipline, these companies could simply pass last year’s costs on to next year’s customers by upping the prices they pay.
“Would we be seeing any cost discipline at all? Would companies make difficult decisions about what divisions to close or to cut back on bonuses, or drive more efficient production mechanisms? Of course not.”
With Lindiwe Tsobo
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Consumers on the hook for Nersa’s R54bn tariff blunder
Tshwane agrees to mediation in battle with Nersa
This is how Eskom says it is keeping the lights on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Northam ups its budget as labour and electricity costs soar
Selection of private operators for Transnet access widely lauded
GHALEB CACHALIA: Double whammy awaits at gas and power cliff
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.