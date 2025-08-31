Tshwane agrees to mediation in battle with Nersa
‘Not backing out’ of dispute over Eskom licence to supply power to a R30bn property development
31 August 2025 - 16:18
Tshwane metro says it has not abandoned its legal showdown against the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to challenge it for granting Eskom a licence to supply power to a R30bn property development in the east of Pretoria.
Nersa in 2023 approved a power supply licence to Eskom for the Mooikloof Mega City development, under construction by Balwin Properties in partnership with government, to build 50,000 residential units. The development is expected to cost R30bn and result in a total economic impact of R75bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.