KZN police officer suspended for wearing MK party regalia

The officer is attached to the Ntambanana police station in the King Cetshwayo district

31 August 2025 - 18:43
by MFUNDO MKHIZE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered the immediate suspension of a police officer who was seen publicly wearing MK party regalia. Picture: DARREN STEWART
A KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was spotted publicly wearing MK party regalia has been suspended pending an investigation into his involvement in party politics.

The officer is attached to the Ntambanana police station in the King Cetshwayo district. 

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the constable had been seen wearing regalia of a political party and involved himself in its activities.

“Police officers are expected to be apolitical and neutral at all times.

“Any association with a political party by a police officer has the potential of bringing the name of the organisation into disrepute,” Mkhwanazi said.

He said the SA Police Service Act prohibited a police officer from publicly displaying or expressing support for or associating himself or herself with a political party, holding any post or office in a political party, wearing any insignia or identification mark regarding a political party, or in any manner furthering or prejudicing party-political interest.

Mkhwanazi said he had instructed the district commissioner to immediately suspend the officer pending an investigation into his alleged involvement in party politics.

He said he would also ask the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority to investigate allegations that the officer owned a security company which rendered VIP protection services, among other security duties.

“No police officer is allowed to be involved in security, alcohol or taxi industries,” he said.

“Community members are urged to report police officers who involve themselves in politics and dodgy businesses which compromise the integrity of the SA Police Service.”  

TimesLIVE

NATASHA MARRIAN: MK and EFF are where the ANC’s heart is

Even the more rational personalities in the party’s top brass are outwardly supporting the alternative to the GNU
Opinion
2 days ago

Zuma and Sibiya cases against state set for September

Jacob Zuma wants the court to set aside police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister
National
3 days ago

Zuma to face off with Ramaphosa in high court presidential powers battle

Jacob Zuma wants Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister set aside
National
1 week ago

Parliament finalises inquiry mandate into Mkwanazi police corruption allegations

Former police minister Bheki Cele added to the witness list by ad hoc committee investigating claims of political interference by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
National
1 week ago
