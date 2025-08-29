National

SA Post Office suspends parcels to US

This follows a new order by the US removing a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs

BL Premium
29 August 2025 - 12:43
by Thando Maeko

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has suspended all outbound parcels to the US effective immediately, joining at least a dozen other countries that have halted postal services to Washington. 

This follows the Trump administrations’ removing a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs for international incoming packages. The new policy ensures all incoming parcels be subject to duties based on country of origin or face temporary flat fee tariffs ranging from $80 to $200 per package, depending on origin country tariff rates. ..

