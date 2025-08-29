SA Post Office suspends parcels to US
This follows a new order by the US removing a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs
29 August 2025 - 12:43
The SA Post Office (Sapo) has suspended all outbound parcels to the US effective immediately, joining at least a dozen other countries that have halted postal services to Washington.
This follows the Trump administrations’ removing a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs for international incoming packages. The new policy ensures all incoming parcels be subject to duties based on country of origin or face temporary flat fee tariffs ranging from $80 to $200 per package, depending on origin country tariff rates. ..
