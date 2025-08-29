Ford to retrench hundreds of workers as crisis hits motor sector
Imports are undercutting prices and demand for SA-made vehicles, while export demand is also under pressure
29 August 2025 - 10:30
In a further blow to the crisis-hit SA motor industry, US-owned Ford Southern Africa has confirmed plans to retrench hundreds of workers.
Trade unions said at least 470 employees were likely to lose their jobs. Ford said the action was necessary to “respond to evolving market demands”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.