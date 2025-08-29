ELECTRICITY PRICES
Consumers on the hook for Nersa’s R54bn tariff blunder
National Energy Regulator of SA’s miscalculation means consumers are facing steeper electricity bills
29 August 2025 - 05:00
Cash-strapped consumers are looking down the barrel of steeper electricity bills after the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) admitted miscalculating Eskom’s revenue shortfall and quietly green lit a R54bn tariff clawback.
The out-of-court settlement phases in R12bn of additional tariffs in 2026/27 and a further R23bn in the 2027/28 financial year, with the final tranche for 2028/29 yet to be set...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.