Zuma and Sibiya cases against state set for September
Jacob Zuma wants the court to set aside police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister
28 August 2025 - 09:10
Former president Jacob Zuma's legal showdown (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-24-zuma-to-face-off-with-ramaphosa-in-high-court-presidential-powers-battle/) against President Cyril Ramaphosa, to have police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister set aside, has been set for hearing on September 18.
The case was provisionally scheduled to be heard on Tuesday at the Pretoria high court but went for case management. On Wednesday, the High Court set the matter for hearing in the special motion court on September 18. ..
