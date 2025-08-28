Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says she will return R270,000 she was overpaid

Mayor of the City of Tshwane Nasiphi Moya. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says she will make arrangements to repay about R270,000 that she was overpaid during her tenure as head of the chief whip’s office in the metro and as chief of staff to former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
This comes after admissions that 78 group heads and divisional heads were overpaid in salaries and benefits, including lump-sum payments, as against their employment contracts and applicable collective agreements in the 2019/20 financial year.
Most of the officials who had received the undue payments had already paid back the money, or made payment arrangements with the city, said Jacqui Uys, the DA Tshwane finance spokesperson.
The party, which has been pressing the mayor, said it had received a letter from her on Wednesday confirming she was one of the officials who had not yet repaid the money and that she would make arrangements to do so.
“The DA will continue to monitor the matter to ensure that payments are made,” Uys said.
Tshwane to lure investment with summit
EDITORIAL: SA in need of talented leaders instead of power broker mayors
