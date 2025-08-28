Taxi strike in Ekurhuleni leaves commuters stranded

Commuters were left stranded in Katlehong. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Commuters in parts of Ekurhuleni, including Katlehong and Germiston, were left stranded on Thursday after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) halted taxi operations over the impounding of their vehicles.
Santaco Ekurhuleni regional secretary Zweli Mnisi said the decision to suspend services was not taken lightly but was necessary to protect operators from what it described as “selective and unfair law enforcement”.
He said 10-seater “baby buses were being impounded for operating without valid licences”.
“This difficult decision stems from the ongoing impoundment of vehicles, particularly the 10-seater baby buses, which are consistently being targeted for not having operating licences. These licences, however, are no longer being issued by the relevant authorities, leaving operators without any legal recourse,” said Mnisi.
He said taxi operators were forced to pay fines of up to R5,000 per vehicle to retrieve their impounded taxis, costs they describe as unsustainable and crippling to their businesses.
Gauteng roads and transport department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the enforcement operations were aimed at restoring law and order.
“We are not going to allow illegal operations. Anyone who does not possess a valid operating licence, as per the National Land Transport Act, will not be allowed to operate on Gauteng’s roads,” Mpya said.
Vehicles are being impounded for operating illegally or being unroadworthy, he said.
Mpya said police were tasked with profiling and taking photos of the vehicles to demonstrate why they are being taken off the road.
“If your vehicle is compliant, you are not a candidate for our impounding. We do not impound unfairly,” Mpya said.
