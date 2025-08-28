National

Taxi strike in Ekurhuleni leaves commuters stranded

SA National Taxi Council says suspension of services needed ‘to protect operators from selective and unfair law enforcement’

28 August 2025 - 21:15
by Nandi Ntini
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Commuters were left stranded in Katlehong. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Commuters were left stranded in Katlehong. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Commuters in parts of Ekurhuleni, including Katlehong and Germiston, were left stranded on Thursday after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) halted taxi operations over the impounding of their vehicles. 

Santaco Ekurhuleni regional secretary Zweli Mnisi said the decision to suspend services was not taken lightly but was necessary to protect operators from what it described as “selective and unfair law enforcement”.

He said 10-seater “baby buses were being impounded for operating without valid licences”.

“This difficult decision stems from the ongoing impoundment of vehicles, particularly the 10-seater baby buses, which are consistently being targeted for not having operating licences. These licences, however, are no longer being issued by the relevant authorities, leaving operators without any legal recourse,” said Mnisi.

He said taxi operators were forced to pay fines of up to R5,000 per vehicle to retrieve their impounded taxis, costs they describe as unsustainable and crippling to their businesses. 

Gauteng roads and transport department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the enforcement operations were aimed at restoring law and order.

“We are not going to allow illegal operations. Anyone who does not possess a valid operating licence, as per the National Land Transport Act, will not be allowed to operate on Gauteng’s roads,” Mpya said. 

Vehicles are being impounded for operating illegally or being unroadworthy, he said.

Mpya said police were tasked with profiling and taking photos of the vehicles to demonstrate why they are being taken off the road.   

“If your vehicle is compliant, you are not a candidate for our impounding. We do not impound unfairly,” Mpya said.

SowetanLIVE

Urgent action being taken after murder of e-hailing driver, says Creecy

One person died and two others were injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday evening
National
2 weeks ago

DONALD MACKAY: Competition Commission should probe taxi industry

It is difficult to imagine another sector that is so  anticompetitive without any consequences
Opinion
2 months ago

Santaco bans taxi driver after ‘barbaric stabbing’ of Cape Town motorist

Santaco examined video footage and identified the taxi owner and driver, and then contacted police with the details
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sakeliga launches legal action against NHI Act ...
National / Health
2.
Chinese giant with R25bn Transnet tender fails to ...
National
3.
Airlink in crunch talks to repatriate funds from ...
National
4.
Pensions agency CEO suspended over procurement ...
National
5.
Numsa signs above-inflation pay deal in motor ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.