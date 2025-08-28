Sassa ends Postbank contract
Payment of social grants to millions of beneficiaries will not be disrupted, MPs told
28 August 2025 - 18:11
The termination of the service agreement between the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank will not interrupt the payment of social grants to the nearly 3-million beneficiaries who bank with Postbank.
Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe said the termination was brought about mainly because the arrangement no longer served its original purpose. She said that Postbank, however, remained a licensed and operational financial institution and that no change in this regard would occur...
