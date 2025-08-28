Parliament acts to improve public participation

Parliament has unveiled a new public participation framework to improve engagement with the public, which has been found to be severely wanting.
According to the 2023 Open Budget Survey, which assessed 125 countries, SA scored 35 out of 100 for public participation compared to the global average of 45. Civic engagement data from the 2025 Afrobarometer report paints a similarly sobering picture.
While 72% of respondents reported voting in the past national election, just 8% had contacted an MP. . Protest participation declined from 27% in 2017/18 to 14% in 2021/23. The most common forms of engagement remain localised — attending community meetings, contacting councillors or joining issue-based campaigns.
The initiative, outlined in a programme published by the public education office this year, comes after the 2023 Constitutional Court judgment inMogale and Others v Speaker of the National Assembly and Others, which found parliament in breach of its duty to facilitate meaningful public involvement in the legislative process.
The judgment, which invalidated the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act for procedural failings, has become a legal and institutional inflection point. It affirmed that public participation is not a discretionary exercise but a binding constitutional obligation.
The court held parliament’s failure to engage affected communities substantively constituted a violation of democratic principles, setting a precedent that now compels legislative bodies to institutionalise inclusive and transparent mechanisms.
Reyaaz Scharneck from the Office of the House Chairperson for Committees, Oversight and Public Participation, said: “This model is not ceremonial. It is a structured approach to ensure that engagement is real, inclusive, and legally sound.”
Scharneck emphasised that public participation “cannot be reduced to invitations and attendance registers”, but instead must be “rooted in political literacy, in access, in empowerment, and in justice”.
“Our democracy remains incomplete while large segments of our population — especially those historically marginalised — remain excluded from meaningful involvement in decision-making.”
While the model sets out a structured framework for engagement, its feasibility is constrained by the absence of a ring-fenced budget. The 2025/26 national budget allocates R5.08bn to parliament. Public participation falls under Budget Vote 2, which covers parliament’s core functions — oversight, legislative work, international co-operation, and public participation.
However, the specific amount allocated to public participation is not itemised. The Speaker of the National Assembly confirmed that resources for public participation have been enhanced, including R3m allocated per portfolio committee to support public hearings.
While the new framework signals a meaningful shift towards inclusive governance, its success will depend on consistent implementation and adequate resourcing.
