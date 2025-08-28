Chinese giant with R25bn Transnet tender fails to lift bank locks
The SIU and Transnet alleges CRRC paid about R1.4bn in bribes to companies linked to the Gupta brothers
28 August 2025 - 12:39
Chinese locomotives supplier CRRC E-Loco Supply (CRRC), which had tenders worth R25bn with Transnet, lost a legal bid to have a preservation order on its bank accounts lifted.
CRRC, a subsidiary of China’s giant CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive, initiated an appeal in the Johannesburg high court in March 2023 to overturn the Special Tribunal’s 2021 preservation order on the bank accounts of CRRC withholding R4.1bn...
