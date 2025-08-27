US affirms anti-dumping duties on steel against 10 countries including SA

Investors weigh new tariffs on India, the world’s third-biggest crude consumer
The issues remain the same, the solutions ongoing and the timelines to completion long
The US says imports into the US from 10 trading partners are ‘being dumped and/or subsidised’
ANC veteran’s remarks come after criticism that President Cyril Ramaphosa is asking questions he should be answering
A R74m impairment dealt a blow to the group’s balance sheet
Some agricultural businesses are spending up to R50m a year maintaining public infrastructure, says Agbiz CEO Theo Boshoff
Business Day TV spoke with Ralph Mupita, Group CEO of MTN
EU wildfires scorch record 1-million hectares, and global backlash as countries suspend shipments to US
Dane van Niekerk called to a training camp with 18 other players coach Mandla Mashimbyi is overseeing
The all-wheel drive performance hatch will reputedly borrow the RS3’s engine
The US department of commerce issued affirmative determinations of anti-dumping and countervailing duties against 10 countries on Tuesday, after investigations into corrosion-resistant steel products.
The determinations cover $2.9bn (R51.1bn) in imports from SA, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, the commerce department said.
“Commerce made its final determinations that imports of core into the US from 10 trading partners were being dumped and/or subsidised,” the department said.
Corrosion-resistant steel is used to build cars, appliances and buildings, the department said.
“US steel companies and workers deserve to compete on a level playing field,” under-secretary of commerce for international trade William Kimmitt said.
The International Trade Commission (ITC) will make its own determination of injury to the US steel industry, the department said.
The commerce department said: “If the ITC makes an affirmative, trading partner-specific injury determination, commerce will issue anti-dumping and countervailing orders.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US affirms anti-dumping duties on steel against 10 countries including SA
The US says imports into the US from 10 trading partners are ‘being dumped and/or subsidised’
The US department of commerce issued affirmative determinations of anti-dumping and countervailing duties against 10 countries on Tuesday, after investigations into corrosion-resistant steel products.
The determinations cover $2.9bn (R51.1bn) in imports from SA, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, the commerce department said.
“Commerce made its final determinations that imports of core into the US from 10 trading partners were being dumped and/or subsidised,” the department said.
Corrosion-resistant steel is used to build cars, appliances and buildings, the department said.
“US steel companies and workers deserve to compete on a level playing field,” under-secretary of commerce for international trade William Kimmitt said.
The International Trade Commission (ITC) will make its own determination of injury to the US steel industry, the department said.
The commerce department said: “If the ITC makes an affirmative, trading partner-specific injury determination, commerce will issue anti-dumping and countervailing orders.”
Reuters
Orsted shares plummet 17% as US halts $1.5bn wind farm off Rhode Island
Hulamin’s headline earnings plummet as market headwinds squeeze margins
World briefs: Belgium resists seizing Russia’s frozen billions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’
International business briefs: US hits Indian exports with 50% tariff
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.