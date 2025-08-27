National

US affirms anti-dumping duties on steel against 10 countries including SA

The US says imports into the US from 10 trading partners are ‘being dumped and/or subsidised’

27 August 2025 - 09:58
by Christian Martinez
Corrosion-resistant steel is used to build automobiles, appliances and buildings. Picture: Dorothy Kgosi
The US department of commerce issued affirmative determinations of anti-dumping and countervailing duties against 10 countries on Tuesday, after investigations into corrosion-resistant steel products.

The determinations cover $2.9bn (R51.1bn) in imports from SA, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, the commerce department said.

“Commerce made its final determinations that imports of core into the US from 10 trading partners were being dumped and/or subsidised,” the department said.

Corrosion-resistant steel is used to build cars, appliances and buildings, the department said.

“US steel companies and workers deserve to compete on a level playing field,” under-secretary of commerce for international trade William Kimmitt said.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) will make its own determination of injury to the US steel industry, the department said.

The commerce department said: “If the ITC makes an affirmative, trading partner-specific injury determination, commerce will issue anti-dumping and countervailing orders.” 

Reuters

Orsted shares plummet 17% as US halts $1.5bn wind farm off Rhode Island

Denmark’s strained US relations may hinder diplomatic efforts to get wind project work-stop order reversed
Companies
1 day ago

Hulamin’s headline earnings plummet as market headwinds squeeze margins

US tariffs, softer local prices and rising electricity costs weigh on aluminium producer
Companies
1 day ago

World briefs: Belgium resists seizing Russia’s frozen billions

EU wildfires scorch record 1-million hectares, and global backlash as countries suspend shipments to US
World
13 hours ago
