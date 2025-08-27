SA urges EU to reconsider CBAM, citing concessions made to US
CBAM could further penalise SA firms already facing steep tariffs from the US
SA has lobbied the EU for relief in the implementation of a protectionist carbon border tax, five months ahead of its enactment, citing the recent agreement between the bloc and the US where firms secured “additional flexibilities” under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
In an August 26 letter, the deputy director of the trade branch at the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC), ambassador Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, urged that those same concessions (https://policy.trade.ec.europa.eu/news/joint-statement-united-states-european-union-framework-agreement-reciprocal-fair-and-balanced-trade-2025-08-21_en) be extended to SA and other developing economies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.