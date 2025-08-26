Sibiya ‘disobeyed’ my orders on the KZN task team, says Masemola
Police national commissioner says deputy instituted immediate disbandment of the team
26 August 2025 - 05:00
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has accused Shadrack Sibiya, his deputy responsible for crime detection, of intentionally disobeying his instructions on the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political task team investigating high-profile murders.
The high court in Pretoria will on Tuesday hear Sibiya’s court application against the SA Police Service (SAPS) challenging his “stay at home” order by Masemola for dissolving the political killings task team...
