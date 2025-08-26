Schreiber seeks greater funding for crackdown at borders
Home affairs minister calls for biometric systems to track citizens and immigrants
26 August 2025 - 17:15
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has called for increased funding for the Border Management Authority, warning that without adequate investment, the state’s fight against illegal immigration and illicit trade will stall.
The minister has taken aim at what he described as political double speak where leaders who campaign on immigration concerns fail to allocate necessary resources. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.