Discover how AI is revolutionising the business of law

AI offers Africa a unique opportunity to leapfrog global markets, not by replacing people, but by expanding what’s possible.

Technology and digitalisation are already reshaping financial services, with mobile money and digital banks reaching unbanked and underserved communities. Law sits at the centre of this transformation, shaping investment, regulation and business growth.

With its highly skilled professionals, the legal sector is well placed to lead this change. But delivering on that promise will require re-examining how legal work gets done.

The legal profession worldwide has long been shaped by tradition and operated largely on established models. Manual processes such as meticulous document review, due diligence, redlining or deep research have become deeply embedded within legal teams’ workflows.

These are important foundational skills that lawyers must master. However, they are often seen as lower value compared to the business- and legal-critical counsel that they support. These functions can also be repetitive, lengthy, and absorb considerable resources.

With the advent of AI, however, this traditional historic model is already being disrupted, and cutting-edge legal AI platforms, such as Legora, are effecting drastic change on how law firms and in-house legal teams work.

The team behind Legora understands the potential for AI to revolutionise the legal industry. But to realise this potential, AI innovation needs to be done in close collaboration with lawyers. After all, no two lawyers, firms, verticals, or markets are the same.

From basement to boardroom

Before the AI boom that started with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, early AI tools often fell short for legal work. This was mostly due to immature language models being used alongside legacy systems, and the fact that most tools were built at a distance from practising lawyers.

ChatGPT’s arrival marked a catalyst moment for the entire AI industry and enabled Legora to start being built. This collaborative, agentic legal AI is now in the hands of tens of thousands of lawyers worldwide.

Legora was conceived in the basement of Mannheimer Swartling, the largest law firm in the Nordics. From the outset, the platform was developed side by side with practising lawyers. This resulted in a tool that addressed the specific challenges that they were facing, and a solution designed to benefit all stakeholders in the industry across all markets.

Today, Legora works closely with its clients to develop its platform with an understanding of their specific, individual needs. That’s because it believes listening and learning is a crucial part of impactful innovation.

AI that can be adapted for everyone, everywhere

The legal sector sits at the centre of innovation across the entire business ecosystem, shaping investment, regulation and overall business growth. But for legal AI to deliver value, it needs to be able to adjust to the local context and nuances of different markets.

Africa is a prime example. The legal market and the firms that exist within it have distinct challenges, and structure — from a fragmented regulatory environment to varying courts and justice systems, to broader challenges like economic volatility and resource and infrastructure challenges.

For firms adopting legal AI, it is clearly not a case of one size fits all of Africa, let alone every firm of every kind within it.

Legora’s platform is designed with agnosticism at its core, so that it adds value whether a team comprises 50 or 500 people, and there are no fixed criteria for scale or specialism when it comes to implementation. This adaptable approach means it’s a platform that increases efficiency and unlocks capacity across any firm or business.

Rooted in this approach, Legora is redefining workflows and showing how Africa’s growth market can be harnessed to expand access, efficiency and opportunity within the legal profession.

For example, as a result of the improved efficiency and speed that Legora-powered firms are able to achieve, senior teams can dedicate more time to pursue expansion, new service lines or sectors, and focus on long-term growth initiatives. Mid-market firms, in particular, are empowered to pursue more ambitious projects and prestigious work.

Beyond more capacity for business development, firms of all sizes are better able to focus on delivering the strategic counsel that clients and prospective clients alike demand.

Combating AI concerns

With regulation still to be fully developed in African countries, using AI effectively and safely can be complex to navigate. Businesses need to feel confident that the law firms they work with are handling, processing and protecting sensitive data in a highly secure way.

In lieu of a fully developed policy and guidelines at a national level, businesses rely on a positive reputation and a strong track record to trust their appointed law firm to handle data. As law firms undergo AI transformation, this trust must be preserved.

Developed in the EU, a first-mover and a global gold standard for AI governance and data protection, Legora has these world-class standards embedded in its foundations.

This means that when using Legora, firms and their clients in any market can be confident that their data is secure and properly handled. There is true transparency when using the platform. Users have full awareness of where any inputted data is being stored and processed and confidence that it is properly protected at all stages of the data life cycle.

Real-world business value

Across a range of use cases, the impact of legal AI is felt immediately, and the value is long-lasting. These efficiency gains are perhaps more immediately obvious for private practice lawyers, but there are benefits for corporates too.

Businesses everywhere are faced with a new world of global uncertainty, and the role of horizon scanning and risk-sighting that general counsels are taking on is getting ever more difficult and unpredictable. As a result, legal teams need to be more agile, adaptable, and responsive than ever before.

With Legora in their hands, general counsels can more quickly identify, qualify, analyse, and react to emerging risk. They are therefore better equipped to overcome challenges with creative solutions and informed advice to the C-suite. This supercharged capability within the legal team ensures businesses are better prepared to navigate tumultuous business and regulatory environments.

The AI opportunity

The African legal sector stands on the brink of an AI-driven transformation — and with its highly skilled professionals, the legal sector is uniquely positioned to lead AI transformation in a broader sense too.

The challenge, however, lies in Africa’s workforce being largely undereducated, under-skilled, and underemployed, creating an urgent need for leaders who combine boardroom strategy with the vision to use AI to build human capability alongside business performance and profitability.

By harnessing the capabilities of legal AI, legal professionals can deliver higher-value strategic work while unlocking new ways to add value to their clients or their wider business. Moreover, they can leverage AI to enhance access to justice, streamline operations and reskill adjacent workforces.

Overall, there is a huge opportunity for innovative legal AI, and the legal professionals pioneering its use to advance the sector’s role in a digital-first African economy.

Attend the Legal Innovation Summit

In Africa’s next chapter, legal leaders will set the pace for responsible technology adoption.

The Legal Innovation Summit brings together general counsels, firm leaders, policymakers and technologists to test what works now, exploring case studies, adoption playbooks, operating models and metrics that stand up in the boardroom.

From global perspectives to African innovation, the summit will examine how AI, technology and sound governance translate into better client service, sharper risk management and measurable business value.

Sessions are practical and interactive, built with partners across the ecosystem, including Legora, legal technology start-ups and leading law firms, so participants leave with the tools to execute, not just ideas.

This Legal Innovation Summit is a hybrid event taking place in Johannesburg on August 28. Click here to register to attend virtually or in person.

• About the authors: Chris Williams is head of community at Legora and Naomi Thompson is MD: legal innovation and technology at CatalyNT, owner of the Legal Innovation Summit.

This article was sponsored by the Legal Innovation Summit and Legora.