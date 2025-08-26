Madlanga commission delayed due to issues with justice department
The delay is likely to affect the commission’s ability to deliver its first report within three months
26 August 2025 - 09:20
The commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system will not start on September 1 as planned, commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga has announced.
In a statement on Tuesday, Madlanga said the much-anticipated commission was delayed due to issues with procurement of vital infrastructure by the department of justice and constitutional development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.