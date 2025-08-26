Justice DG faces suspension over Madlanga commission delay
Doctor Mashabane faces suspension for the embarrassing blunder that has resulted in the delay in proceedings
26 August 2025 - 15:53
Justice and constitutional development director-general Doctor Mashabane faces suspension for the delay of the commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Tuesday.
Kubayi told journalists she had issued Mashabane a “letter of intention” to suspend him after the Madlanga commission was delayed due to procurement issues. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.