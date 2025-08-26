Crime continues to spread misery in SA, report shows
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says housebreaking has been the most prevalent household crime over the past year
26 August 2025 - 13:35
SA continues to be plagued by violent crime, with about 1.5-million incidents of housebreaking occurring in 2024/25, affecting 1.1-million households.
Murders were reported by nearly 60,000 households, and in most assaults and home robberies, weapons such as guns, knives, metal bars, clubs, and pangas were used. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.