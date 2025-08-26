Board of SA Tourism considers legal action after being dissolved by De Lille
While legal battles brew, new data shows rising tourist arrivals
26 August 2025 - 17:27
The dissolved board of SA Tourism is considering its legal options, former board member Lawson Naidoo confirmed on Tuesday.
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille dissolved the board last week, accusing it of unlawfully convening a special meeting. The Sunday Times reported De Lille and the board clashed over the board’s decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the entity’s now-suspended CEO, Nombulelo Guliwe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.