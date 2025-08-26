Airlink in crunch talks to repatriate funds from Mozambique
Airline threatens to terminate ticket issuance in the country, which is struggling with foreign currency shortages
26 August 2025 - 18:58
SA airline Airlink has grown weary of blocked funds from Mozambique with the company contemplating terminating ticket issuance in the country, which is said to have blocked about $200m [R3.5bn] in cash to several airlines.
This is as Mozambique struggles with foreign currency shortages, which now threaten regional movement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.