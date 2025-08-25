Service firm BDO warns SA against going after foreign pensions

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
With the National Treasury forging ahead with plans to go after foreign pensions, multinational professional service firm BDO warns the move will discourage wealthy foreign nationals from retiring in SA.
Currently, foreign pensions and social security payments are exempt from income tax, but that is set to change with SA authorities having taken a position that this is a loophole that has allowed the fiscus to forgo money due to it.
The move, part of other mooted enhancements to SA’s tax regime, was first outlined in this year’s budget, with the state now having approached members of the public to weigh in on its proposals.
According to the 2025 Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill (Draft TLAB), published last week, government plans to remove the exemption on tax treatment of foreign retirement benefits.
“It is proposed that an exemption be removed so that all foreign retirement benefits received by SA residents will be taxed in line with the country’s residence-based tax system subject to applicable double taxation agreements,” National Treasury said.
David Warneke, a partner at BDO SA, said the move by SA authorities would likely have a material effect on the financial position of many retirees with foreign pensions who have become exclusively SA tax resident and may cause them to emigrate to a jurisdiction that does grant a similar exemption.
“Most importantly, in my view, the existence of this exemption is a major benefit for non-resident retirees, many of whom have chosen to settle in SA,” he said.
“Most of these individuals are wealthy by SA standards and their investment and spend in SA provides much-needed economic benefits to the country — among other things in the form of taxes: VAT, capital gains tax, estate duty and income tax,” Warneke said.
“The withdrawal of this exemption would likely discourage retirees from settling in SA (and encourage many to emigrate to a more favourable jurisdiction). This point was noted in the explanatory memorandum to the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill of 2000 that introduced this exemption and remains equally valid today.”
Warneke in particular singled out the many retirees from the UK who have become SA tax resident and are, in general, not taxed on their UK pensions.
He said the removal of the exemption would therefore result in tax becoming payable on these amounts.
Another proposal from National Treasury which, if implemented in its current form, will effectively end the use of preference shares as a tax efficient financing option in SA and likely push companies towards debt-financing instead, is the move to amend Section 8E of the Income Tax Act.
The proposed amendment targets preference share structures that mimic debt instruments — in what the government regards as a tax loophole.
This as the Enoch Godongwana-led department takes a view that Section 8E was originally designed to catch instruments with a redemption period of three years or less, but many structures now deliberately exceed that threshold.
The department believes this is done to avoid triggering the anti-avoidance rule by having embedded derivatives designed to circumvent the section.
Corporates have long preferred preference shares funding structure because the dividends on preference shares received by certain holders are exempt from income tax, while interest on loans often cannot be deducted from the income of the borrower.
SA’s corporate law majors have weighed in on the proposals, with consensus emerging in the industry that the proposals signal a death of preference shares as a financing option in SA’s high finance circles.
“If introduced as proposed, the amendment will trigger gross-up clauses and likely lead to new or renegotiated economic terms,” experts from Baker McKenzie said.
“Most preference share agreements contain gross-up clauses requiring the issuer to increase the payment to the holder so that the holder receives the full, pre-agreed net amount after any mandatory taxes or other deductions have been withheld.”
The firm said for holders of preference shares, the reclassification of dividends as taxable income would mean that returns previously received as tax-free dividends may now be subject to income tax at 27%.
Experts at law firm Bowmans said because many banks and other financial institutions participate as preference shareholders in funding transactions, the proposed changes warrant careful consideration.
“The practical effect of these changes is that most commercially issued preference shares are expected to fall within section 8E once the amendments become operative,” they said in a note.
“Most preference share funding structures rely on contractual redemption obligations together with dividend distributions. Therefore, distributions paid after the effective date will no longer be exempt dividends in the hands of recipients,” Bowmans stated.
“It is anticipated that the proposed amendments will elicit robust opposition from industry participants, including ourselves and other professional advisers.”
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr said under the proposals, preference share funding structures will become too expensive to be used as funding instruments.
This is because the company issuing the preference shares will be obliged to pay the dividends (at the agreed rate) plus a tax gross-up in an amount equal to the dividend divided by 0.73.
“For example, the dividends plus the tax gross-up on a dividend of R100 will be R136.99. This means that a preference share funding structure will be much more expensive than a debt funding structure, where no such tax gross-up amounts (relating to dividends) are payable,” the firm said.
“It is, accordingly, difficult to see preference shares being used as funding instruments going forward... if the amendments as set out in the current 2025 Draft TLAB come into operation, it will probably entail the end of the road for preference shares as a funding instrument.”
Other proposed changes put forward by the state include removing the current tax-free limit on imported goods, opening the door for low-value imports to be subject to VAT.
The National Treasury is also proposing that the provisions of the Tax Administration Act be expanded to include inspections of the premises of businesses applying for registration or approval.
Service firm BDO warns SA against going after foreign pensions
National Treasury plans to tax foreign pensions could potentially deter wealthy retirees
With the National Treasury forging ahead with plans to go after foreign pensions, multinational professional service firm BDO warns the move will discourage wealthy foreign nationals from retiring in SA.
Currently, foreign pensions and social security payments are exempt from income tax, but that is set to change with SA authorities having taken a position that this is a loophole that has allowed the fiscus to forgo money due to it.
The move, part of other mooted enhancements to SA’s tax regime, was first outlined in this year’s budget, with the state now having approached members of the public to weigh in on its proposals.
According to the 2025 Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill (Draft TLAB), published last week, government plans to remove the exemption on tax treatment of foreign retirement benefits.
“It is proposed that an exemption be removed so that all foreign retirement benefits received by SA residents will be taxed in line with the country’s residence-based tax system subject to applicable double taxation agreements,” National Treasury said.
David Warneke, a partner at BDO SA, said the move by SA authorities would likely have a material effect on the financial position of many retirees with foreign pensions who have become exclusively SA tax resident and may cause them to emigrate to a jurisdiction that does grant a similar exemption.
“Most importantly, in my view, the existence of this exemption is a major benefit for non-resident retirees, many of whom have chosen to settle in SA,” he said.
“Most of these individuals are wealthy by SA standards and their investment and spend in SA provides much-needed economic benefits to the country — among other things in the form of taxes: VAT, capital gains tax, estate duty and income tax,” Warneke said.
“The withdrawal of this exemption would likely discourage retirees from settling in SA (and encourage many to emigrate to a more favourable jurisdiction). This point was noted in the explanatory memorandum to the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill of 2000 that introduced this exemption and remains equally valid today.”
Warneke in particular singled out the many retirees from the UK who have become SA tax resident and are, in general, not taxed on their UK pensions.
He said the removal of the exemption would therefore result in tax becoming payable on these amounts.
Another proposal from National Treasury which, if implemented in its current form, will effectively end the use of preference shares as a tax efficient financing option in SA and likely push companies towards debt-financing instead, is the move to amend Section 8E of the Income Tax Act.
The proposed amendment targets preference share structures that mimic debt instruments — in what the government regards as a tax loophole.
This as the Enoch Godongwana-led department takes a view that Section 8E was originally designed to catch instruments with a redemption period of three years or less, but many structures now deliberately exceed that threshold.
The department believes this is done to avoid triggering the anti-avoidance rule by having embedded derivatives designed to circumvent the section.
Corporates have long preferred preference shares funding structure because the dividends on preference shares received by certain holders are exempt from income tax, while interest on loans often cannot be deducted from the income of the borrower.
SA’s corporate law majors have weighed in on the proposals, with consensus emerging in the industry that the proposals signal a death of preference shares as a financing option in SA’s high finance circles.
“If introduced as proposed, the amendment will trigger gross-up clauses and likely lead to new or renegotiated economic terms,” experts from Baker McKenzie said.
“Most preference share agreements contain gross-up clauses requiring the issuer to increase the payment to the holder so that the holder receives the full, pre-agreed net amount after any mandatory taxes or other deductions have been withheld.”
The firm said for holders of preference shares, the reclassification of dividends as taxable income would mean that returns previously received as tax-free dividends may now be subject to income tax at 27%.
Experts at law firm Bowmans said because many banks and other financial institutions participate as preference shareholders in funding transactions, the proposed changes warrant careful consideration.
“The practical effect of these changes is that most commercially issued preference shares are expected to fall within section 8E once the amendments become operative,” they said in a note.
“Most preference share funding structures rely on contractual redemption obligations together with dividend distributions. Therefore, distributions paid after the effective date will no longer be exempt dividends in the hands of recipients,” Bowmans stated.
“It is anticipated that the proposed amendments will elicit robust opposition from industry participants, including ourselves and other professional advisers.”
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr said under the proposals, preference share funding structures will become too expensive to be used as funding instruments.
This is because the company issuing the preference shares will be obliged to pay the dividends (at the agreed rate) plus a tax gross-up in an amount equal to the dividend divided by 0.73.
“For example, the dividends plus the tax gross-up on a dividend of R100 will be R136.99. This means that a preference share funding structure will be much more expensive than a debt funding structure, where no such tax gross-up amounts (relating to dividends) are payable,” the firm said.
“It is, accordingly, difficult to see preference shares being used as funding instruments going forward... if the amendments as set out in the current 2025 Draft TLAB come into operation, it will probably entail the end of the road for preference shares as a funding instrument.”
Other proposed changes put forward by the state include removing the current tax-free limit on imported goods, opening the door for low-value imports to be subject to VAT.
The National Treasury is also proposing that the provisions of the Tax Administration Act be expanded to include inspections of the premises of businesses applying for registration or approval.
Khumalok@businesslive.co.za
Parliament was ‘not ready’ for coalition-era budgeting, says Godongwana
Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration
SA missing out on crypto boom, says Luno GM
STEPHEN CRANSTON: SA envious of Australian pension funds’ role in infrastructure
Magistrates take Ramaphosa to court over salaries
Tariffs push Standard Bank to lower outlook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Aspen plummets as impairments and restructuring costs wipe out earnings
Compact homes increasingly popular among young people entering housing market
Outa outraged over De Lille’s dissolution of SA Tourism board
US budget deficit forecast to be $1-trillion higher than expected
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.