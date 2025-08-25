Ramaphosa stands firm on not compromising foreign policy for trade perks
President says SA’s approach ‘is neither partisan nor beholden, but strategic’
25 August 2025 - 12:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated SA’s foreign policy will not be swayed by external pressures even as officials warn of attempts by domestic influences to undermine the country’s standing abroad.
Ramaphosa’s call for steadfast independence follows a pointed warning from MTN chair and special envoy to the US Mcebisi Jonas who told the Sunday Times there was a campaign by “well-connected” actors within SA to portray the nation as a global outlier...
