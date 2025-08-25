Numsa signs above-inflation pay deal in motor sector

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and bosses in the multibillion rand motor industry signed a multi-term above-inflation wage deal at the weekend, confirming an earlier exclusive report by Business Day on the matter.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola confirmed a deal had been reached for increases of 6% in the first year, 5% in the second year and another 5% in the final year of the agreement. Inflation is hovering around 3%.
The wage deal is set to benefit more than 300,000 workers falling under the Motor Industries Bargaining Council (MIBCO).
The employers at MIBCO are represented by the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) and the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA).
The motor sector comprises employees in component manufacturing companies, fuel stations, car dealerships, tyre shops, aftermarket sales, glass-fitment centres, car cleaning, car parts assembly and panel-beating workshops. It employs about 306,000 workers nationally, of whom about 90,000 are Numsa members.
According to the agreement, forecourt attendants will receive increases of 6%, 5% and 4% over the three-year period, while cashiers will receive pay hikes of 6%, 4% and another 4%.
“Numsa is very proud of what was secured in this round of negotiations. Not only did we secure above-inflation increases, but we also secured primary healthcare benefit for the first time for garage workers in the sector,” Hlubi-Majola said.
“This is the very first time that such a benefit has been negotiated and we are pleased that this round of negotiations has ensured that the foundation has been laid for the lowest paid workers to receive access to quality private healthcare. Numsa is the only union which has been very instrumental in improving the lives of garage workers and we continue to fight to improve their conditions.”
Numsa now wants employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth to ensure “the agreement is speedily gazetted so that it can be extended to non-parties, so that there is no time wasted where workers are unable to benefit from their deserved increases, while we have already signed the agreement”.
The FRA has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.
RMI labour director Jeffrey Molefe said the organisation was pleased with the conclusion of the wage negotiations, following what he described as "extensive and constructive engagements with organised labour". He said the pay deal brings certainty and stability to the industry.
"The signed settlement agreement will be formally adopted at a special Mibco council meeting in September 2025, and will thereafter be submitted to the Minister of Employment and Labour for publication in the Government Gazette, with extension to non-parties," Molefe said.
The three-year wage agreement signed in November 2022, in which workers received a 7.5% increase in the first year, followed by increases of 6% in the second and third, ends on August 31.
Numsa has been demanding above-inflation increases in the sectors in which it organises, citing the rising cost of living that has seen food, fuel, electricity and transport costs shooting through the roof.
In June, Numsa signed a multi-term wage deal with plastic sector bosses for increases of 7% effective July 1, a 6% increase effective July 2026 and another 6% increase from July 2027.
In July, the union and Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company signed a one-year pay deal for increases of 4.2%. In the same month, Numsa inked a wage deal with the Glass Industry Employers Association for increases of 5.5% in 2025 and 6% in 2026.
Last week, Numsa announced it had signed a wage deal with bosses in the pharmaceutical sector for an increase of 5.5% from July 1, which rises to 6% from January 2026, and another 5.5% increase from July 2026, increasing to 6% from January 2027.
Numsa signs above-inflation pay deal in motor sector
More than 300,000 workers falling under the Motor Industries Bargaining Council are set to benefit from the deal
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and bosses in the multibillion rand motor industry signed a multi-term above-inflation wage deal at the weekend, confirming an earlier exclusive report by Business Day on the matter.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola confirmed a deal had been reached for increases of 6% in the first year, 5% in the second year and another 5% in the final year of the agreement. Inflation is hovering around 3%.
The wage deal is set to benefit more than 300,000 workers falling under the Motor Industries Bargaining Council (MIBCO).
The employers at MIBCO are represented by the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) and the Fuel Retailers Association (FRA).
The motor sector comprises employees in component manufacturing companies, fuel stations, car dealerships, tyre shops, aftermarket sales, glass-fitment centres, car cleaning, car parts assembly and panel-beating workshops. It employs about 306,000 workers nationally, of whom about 90,000 are Numsa members.
According to the agreement, forecourt attendants will receive increases of 6%, 5% and 4% over the three-year period, while cashiers will receive pay hikes of 6%, 4% and another 4%.
“Numsa is very proud of what was secured in this round of negotiations. Not only did we secure above-inflation increases, but we also secured primary healthcare benefit for the first time for garage workers in the sector,” Hlubi-Majola said.
“This is the very first time that such a benefit has been negotiated and we are pleased that this round of negotiations has ensured that the foundation has been laid for the lowest paid workers to receive access to quality private healthcare. Numsa is the only union which has been very instrumental in improving the lives of garage workers and we continue to fight to improve their conditions.”
Numsa now wants employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth to ensure “the agreement is speedily gazetted so that it can be extended to non-parties, so that there is no time wasted where workers are unable to benefit from their deserved increases, while we have already signed the agreement”.
The FRA has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.
RMI labour director Jeffrey Molefe said the organisation was pleased with the conclusion of the wage negotiations, following what he described as "extensive and constructive engagements with organised labour". He said the pay deal brings certainty and stability to the industry.
"The signed settlement agreement will be formally adopted at a special Mibco council meeting in September 2025, and will thereafter be submitted to the Minister of Employment and Labour for publication in the Government Gazette, with extension to non-parties," Molefe said.
The three-year wage agreement signed in November 2022, in which workers received a 7.5% increase in the first year, followed by increases of 6% in the second and third, ends on August 31.
Numsa has been demanding above-inflation increases in the sectors in which it organises, citing the rising cost of living that has seen food, fuel, electricity and transport costs shooting through the roof.
In June, Numsa signed a multi-term wage deal with plastic sector bosses for increases of 7% effective July 1, a 6% increase effective July 2026 and another 6% increase from July 2027.
In July, the union and Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company signed a one-year pay deal for increases of 4.2%. In the same month, Numsa inked a wage deal with the Glass Industry Employers Association for increases of 5.5% in 2025 and 6% in 2026.
Last week, Numsa announced it had signed a wage deal with bosses in the pharmaceutical sector for an increase of 5.5% from July 1, which rises to 6% from January 2026, and another 5.5% increase from July 2026, increasing to 6% from January 2027.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Pay deal between Numsa and motor sector bosses imminent
Motor employers stick to CPI-based increases for workforce
Numsa demands 10% wage increase in motor sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Numsa signs two-year pay deal with pharmaceutical sector bosses
Scramble to rescue Goodyear tyre plant with 900 jobs at stake
Gautrain’s BOC and Numsa seal 4.2% wage agreement
Numsa and plastics sector bosses sign above-inflation pay deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.