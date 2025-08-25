Consumer Goods and Services Ombud expands research and deepens advocacy

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) has closed the 2025 financial year on a high note, reporting both a surge in consumer complaints handled and significant strides in advocacy, accessibility, and outreach.

Opening the organisation’s annual report presentation, Business Day’s acting editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng underscored the CGSO’s unique role in SA’s consumer protection ecosystem.

“We are not a hotline for complaints. We investigate, we analyse, and we provoke debate — but we do not resolve disputes like CGSO would,” he said, drawing a clear distinction between the publication’s mandate and other industry bodies such as the CGSO or the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

A decade of growth and a broadened mandate

In her address, CGSO CEO Queen Munyai reflected on the organisation’s origins in 2013, rooted in Section 82(6) of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), which established the CGSO as an impartial dispute resolution body between suppliers and consumers.

The Consumer Goods and Services Industry (CGSI) Code requires the CGSO to produce and publish an annual report within six months of the close of its financial year, which runs from March 1 to the end of February.