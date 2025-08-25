It’ll take time to see Transnet’s assets really sweat, says Barbara Creecy
The country is 20 years behind with standard upgrades to rail and port network, says transport minister
25 August 2025 - 05:00
Transport minister Barbara Creecy is unapologetic over her so-called meddling in Transnet. She has a responsibility, as representative of the state as a shareholder, to “intervene where necessary” to ensure the logistic operator’s mandated legislative, structural and organisational reform is implemented “without any further delay”.
Creecy’s portfolio includes 16 state-owned enterprises and she attends daily war room meetings at Transnet, which are intended to unlock port and rail blockages. She is duty-bound to drive the policy reform agenda at Transnet, with private sector support, she says...
