Godongwana confirms R485m national dialogue budget
Government prepares for ward-level discussions amid growing scrutiny of cost, transparency and public value
25 August 2025 - 19:59
A letter from finance minister Enoch Godongwana, tabled before parliament’s standing committee on appropriations, has confirmed that the national dialogue initiative will cost an estimated R485m.
The national dialogue was conceived as a platform to confront SA’s governance failures and moral deterioration. However, opposition parties have raised concerns about its procedural integrity and thematic coherence...
