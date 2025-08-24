ZUMA VS RAMAPHOSA
Zuma to face off with Ramaphosa in high court presidential powers battle
Jacob Zuma wants Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister set aside
24 August 2025 - 14:10
The dust has not yet settled in a legal bid by former president Jacob Zuma against his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to have police minister Senzo Mchunu’s leave and the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting minister set aside.
Zuma and his MK party also want the establishment of a commission meant to probe allegations of criminal infiltration in the security cluster chaired by former acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to be set aside. ..
