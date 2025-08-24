State SMME plan backed by R900m in pension funds
Pension funds match R90m from Treasury’s jobs fund with R900m, raising R1bn for small businesses
24 August 2025 - 14:00
Pension funds have responded positively to a government initiative to support SMMEs in creating jobs, matching R90m from the National Treasury’s jobs fund with R900m, to raise almost R1bn in the latest round of funding.
Rob Nagel, credit portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments, told Business Times that Ashburton was allocated R90m as capital, which would sit in a third-party independent trust and was used to draw the pension fund market to raise R900m. ..
