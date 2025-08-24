Parliament denounces Operation Dudula’s school disruption plans as unlawful

Operation Dudula members check the passports and IDs of people waiting in a queue at Diepsloot Ext 5 clinic. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Parliament’s social services cluster has issued a firm rebuke of Operation Dudula’s stated intention to block foreign pupils from public schools in 2026, warning that such actions are unlawful, socially corrosive and incompatible with SA’s constitutional and legislative framework.
The condemnation was delivered during Thursday’s media briefing by the chairs of the select committee on education and the portfolio committee on basic education, following public remarks by Dudula leader Zandile Dabula confirming the movement’s plans to target school admissions.
MP Makhi Feni, chair of the select committee on education, described the campaign as “objectionable and unnecessary”, stating that the committee “condemns with the utmost contempt the actions of Operation Dudula”.
He emphasised that schools must not become sites of political confrontation, noting that “apart from issues of legality, such action will make schools the opposite of what schools should be”, saying they will “instantly become unconducive spaces for learning”.
Feni acknowledged the broader socioeconomic pressures linked to migration but insisted that these must be dealt with through lawful and democratic means. “SA is a country of laws. Enrolment of foreign children into schools is legislatively required, and the department of basic education can only comply,” he said.
He cited the SA Schools Act and constitutional provisions guaranteeing access to basic education for all children, including undocumented foreign nationals. “Operation Dudula must take full responsibility for its actions. There are legal platforms to engage — vigilante tactics are not one of them.”
His position was echoed by MP Joy Maimela, chair of the portfolio committee on basic education, who warned that Dudula’s campaign risks exacerbating existing tensions in school communities already grappling with infrastructure deficits and safety concerns.
“Schools must be centres of learning, not environments of fear,” she said, referencing recent incidents of violence and the June signing of the safe schools protocol between the ministers of basic education and police.
Maimela called for strengthened collaboration between provincial education departments, law enforcement agencies and community policing forums to safeguard pupils and teachers. She also urged civil society to reject any form of intimidation or exclusion in the education sector. “We are not going to allow anarchy to coexist with governance,” she said.
The committee chairs noted that the government is actively addressing migration-related challenges through structured legislative interventions, including the labour migration policy and the establishment of the Border Management Authority. However, they stressed that these initiatives do not alter the constitutional obligation to provide education to all children residing in SA.
Operation Dudula has previously disrupted healthcare services by preventing foreign nationals from accessing clinics, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. Its expansion into the education sector has raised alarm among oversight bodies, which view the campaign as a threat to institutional integrity and social cohesion. “SA’s image is important,” Feni said. “How we relate to our neighbours, within the prescript of ubuntu, remains important too.”
The parliamentary response signals a clear institutional stance: schools are not battlegrounds for political grievance.
Parliament denounces Operation Dudula’s school disruption plans as unlawful
Vigilante interference in admissions would threaten integrity of education system, committee chairs warn
Parliament’s health committee chair warns against unlawful interference at clinics
Operation Dudula using wrong means to address valid problem, says Motsoaledi
Operation Dudula to meet Motsoaledi over foreigners’ access to public healthcare
