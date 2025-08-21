‘We don’t think gold prices are going to rise significantly and believe they are consolidating at the moment’
Capital gains tax without inflation adjustment is wealth confiscation dressed up as fiscal policy
The Cancer Alliance and Section 27 argued it was a matter of life and death for cancer patients, who would suffer irreparable harm if the March court order were not immediately enforced
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
The case stems from alleged conduct between 2007 and 2013 by 28 local and international banks accused of colluding to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading in chat rooms
Electricity tariffs have more than doubled since 2016 and are now 2.65 times higher while fuel is 75% more expensive, says DebtBusters
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
Mass call-up signals the government is pressing ahead with its plan to take control of Gaza’s biggest urban hub
Loose forward makes his fourth start for the Boks against Australia on Saturday
‘Hunger’ reads like a fever dream of tenderness and terror, where sentiment and savagery sit side by side
On day three of the Competition Commission’s appeal at the Constitutional Court, arguments are being presented regarding claims that banks conspired to manipulate the rand against the dollar.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH LIVE: Rand manipulation case in Constitutional Court
The case stems from alleged conduct between 2007 and 2013 by 28 local and international banks accused of colluding to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading in chat rooms
On day three of the Competition Commission’s appeal at the Constitutional Court, arguments are being presented regarding claims that banks conspired to manipulate the rand against the dollar.
Standard Bank accuses commission of ‘ignorance’ for R8.5bn loss in rand rigging case
Rand manipulation still affects SA markets, top court told
Watchdog doubles down on banks in rand-rigging case
High noon for rand manipulation case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Banks seek a jurisdictional shield in rand-rigging case
Watchdog doubles down on banks in rand-rigging case
Rand manipulation still affects SA markets, top court told
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.