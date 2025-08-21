National

WATCH LIVE: Rand manipulation case in Constitutional Court

The case stems from alleged conduct between 2007 and 2013 by 28 local and international banks accused of colluding to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading in chat rooms

21 August 2025 - 11:10
On day three of the Competition Commission’s appeal at the Constitutional Court, arguments are being presented regarding claims that banks conspired to manipulate the rand against the dollar. 

Standard Bank accuses commission of ‘ignorance’ for R8.5bn loss in rand rigging case

The case stems from alleged conduct between 2007 and 2013 by 28 local and international banks accused of colluding to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading ...
3 hours ago

Rand manipulation still affects SA markets, top court told

Competition watchdog urges Constitutional Court to revive charges over a 10-year currency scandal
1 day ago

Watchdog doubles down on banks in rand-rigging case

Competition Commission remains firm in its belief that lenders have a case to answer, Constitutional Court told
1 day ago

High noon for rand manipulation case

Several banks accused of colluding to co-ordinate rand-dollar trading face a determined Competition Commission
1 week ago
