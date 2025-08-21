National

WATCH: How the G20 is empowering women

Business Day TV speaks with Neo Mofokeng, programme analyst for UN Women SA and G20 technical lead

21 August 2025 - 15:46
Picture: 123RF

The G20’s Empowerment of Women Working Group was established in 2023 under India’s presidency and gained traction when Brazil was at the helm. Its main objective is to tackle gender inequality by promoting women’s economic independence. Business Day TV caught up with programme analyst for UN Women SA and G20 technical lead Neo Mofokeng for her take on what can be achieved under SA’s G20 presidency this year.

