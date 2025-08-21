Veld fire red alert for Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo

Extremely high fire risk conditions are expected in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Picture: 123RF
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a red fire danger index warning for extremely dangerous veld fire conditions in most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane.
The risky conditions are expected to persist until about midnight on Friday.
According to Saws, these extremely high fire risk conditions are expected in the JS Moroka and Nkomazi municipalities in Mpumalanga, and Maruleng municipality in Limpopo on Thursday, as well as in parts of Gauteng, and other parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday.
Tshwane Emergency Services has called on communities to be vigilant.“Under these conditions, fires can develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human life and/or animal life,” said spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni.
Extremely hot and windy conditions could also result in runaway veld fires or worsen existing fires in other parts of Gauteng.
“We call on communities to observe safety measures. Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full standby. At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay.”
Residents should remain alert and safe during the high fire danger period and take extra safety measures:
Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires or open flames.
Avoid illegal electricity connections as these are create serious risks of fire and electrocution.
Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.
Never leave a coal fire or open flames burning overnight without proper supervision.
Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (paraffin).
Use sand or dry chemical powder fire extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.
The emergency services department will be on high alert throughout Tshwane for any related emergencies to protect life and property.
Veld fire red alert for Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo
Dangerous fire conditions in Gauteng expected to persist until about midnight on Friday
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a red fire danger index warning for extremely dangerous veld fire conditions in most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane.
The risky conditions are expected to persist until about midnight on Friday.
According to Saws, these extremely high fire risk conditions are expected in the JS Moroka and Nkomazi municipalities in Mpumalanga, and Maruleng municipality in Limpopo on Thursday, as well as in parts of Gauteng, and other parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday.
Tshwane Emergency Services has called on communities to be vigilant. “Under these conditions, fires can develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human life and/or animal life,” said spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni.
Extremely hot and windy conditions could also result in runaway veld fires or worsen existing fires in other parts of Gauteng.
“We call on communities to observe safety measures. Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full standby. At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay.”
Residents should remain alert and safe during the high fire danger period and take extra safety measures:
The emergency services department will be on high alert throughout Tshwane for any related emergencies to protect life and property.
TimesLIVE
Anglo’s R70bn exit turns courtroom brawl
Aid worker deaths surge to record high during Gaza war — UN
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moranbah North: a mine refusing to leave Anglo’s bosom
IDF to help residents out of danger zones ahead of new offensive
Rebels wielding machetes and hoes kill at least 52 in eastern DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.