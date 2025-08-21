National

Veld fire red alert for Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo

Dangerous fire conditions in Gauteng expected to persist until about midnight on Friday

21 August 2025 - 14:31
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Extremely high fire risk conditions are expected in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Picture: 123RF
Extremely high fire risk conditions are expected in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Picture: 123RF

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a red fire danger index warning for extremely dangerous veld fire conditions in most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane.

The risky conditions are expected to persist until about midnight on Friday.

According to Saws, these extremely high fire risk conditions are expected in the JS Moroka and Nkomazi municipalities in Mpumalanga, and Maruleng municipality in Limpopo on Thursday, as well as in parts of Gauteng, and other parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday.

Tshwane Emergency Services has called on communities to be vigilant. “Under these conditions, fires can develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human life and/or animal life,” said spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni. 

Extremely hot and windy conditions could also result in runaway veld fires or worsen existing fires in other parts of Gauteng.

“We call on communities to observe safety measures. Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full standby. At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay.”

Residents should remain alert and safe during the high fire danger period and take extra safety measures:

  • Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires or open flames.
  • Avoid illegal electricity connections as these are create serious risks of fire and electrocution.
  • Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.
  • Never leave a coal fire or open flames burning overnight without proper supervision.
  • Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (paraffin).
  • Use sand or dry chemical powder fire extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.

The emergency services department will be on high alert throughout Tshwane for any related emergencies to protect life and property. 

TimesLIVE

Anglo’s R70bn exit turns courtroom brawl

Legal showdown looms after Peabody pulls out of deal
Companies
2 days ago

Aid worker deaths surge to record high during Gaza war — UN

In 2024, 383 aid workers were killed, nearly half of them in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories
World
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Moranbah North: a mine refusing to leave Anglo’s bosom

Once a $900m trophy, Moranbah North has become the ultimate acid test of Anglo’s turnaround plan
Companies
12 hours ago

IDF to help residents out of danger zones ahead of new offensive

Israeli forces already bombarding Gaza City outskirts as residents report heavy aerial and tank fire
World
4 days ago

Rebels wielding machetes and hoes kill at least 52 in eastern DRC

Allied Democratic Forces rebels reportedly took revenge on civilians after defeats by Congolese forces
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Magistrates take Ramaphosa to court over salaries
National
2.
Higher education minister Manamela places three ...
National / Education
3.
Durban attorney in multimillion-rand Pearls plot ...
National
4.
Rand manipulation still affects SA markets, top ...
National
5.
Banks seek a jurisdictional shield in ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.